KILDARE: New clothing store being planned for Naas

12 South Main Street
Plans have been lodged to convert offices to a shop in Naas.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council about No 12 South Main Street by Logo Clothing Limited trading as House of Logo for a development at this 0.0173 ha site.
The development will consist of change of use of planning from offices to accommodate a clothing retail store.
The proposal will include new signage to the facia above the shop front.
This month’s list of best-sellers was largely populated by some firm favourites, with some new additions in between. Let’s find out which cars came where.
File Pic: An engineer with Kildare County Council ensured Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld that the situation would be addressed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.