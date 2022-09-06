Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 6

RIP to the late Lena Edmonds, Michael Connors, Ian Makenzie-Smith
The death has occurred of Ann McStay
41 McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on September 5th. Beloved wife of the late Tom and beloved mother of the late Deirdre. Sadly missed and loved by her sons David and Tommy, her daughters Martina and Nin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Michael Connors
Kilcullen, Kildare
Michael Connors, Moanbane Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare & late of Tullow, Co Carlow, who died on September 4th 2022, at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Jean, son Oran, granddaughters Anna and Kate, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 6th, from 4pm until the conclusion of prayers beginning at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Wednesday 7th to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for a service of remembrance at 12 noon. Michael's service can be streamed on the following
https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html
Family flowers only, please. Messages of sympathy and support for the family, can be left in the condolence section below.
The death has occurred of Lena EDMONDS
The Beeches, Castlesize, Sallins, Kildare
In the tender care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin.
Sadly missed by her loving partner Noel, daughter Emma, granddaughter Robyn, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
"May Lena Rest In Peace"
Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins and afterwards to Mainham Cemetery, Clane. The mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/
The death has occurred of Ian Mackenzie-Smith
Killinane, Kilcullen, Kildare
Mackenzie-Smith, Killinane, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, 4th September 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, children Matthew, Clare, Stuart, & Elaine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, his ten beloved grandchildren, Jack, Freddy, Robyn, Mya, Eve, Georgia, Ben, Elliott, Freya & Simone, sisters Thelma & Anthea, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.
May Ian Rest In Peace
Reposing in Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning arriving to the Church of St. Joseph, Gormanstown, Kilcullen for 12pm Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House private on Wednesday morning, please.
