MISSING PERSON: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Michael Flynn

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Michael Flynn.
Michael has been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes.
It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Athy Barry Kelly holds off the tackling Killian Galligan Clogherinkoe in the Joe Mallon SFC quarter-final at Round Towers. Photo: Sean Brilly
Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
Halfords has been fined £30,000 after an investigation found it had sent nearly 500,000 unwanted marketing emails.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.