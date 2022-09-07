Search

07 Sept 2022

105 bedroom residential care home proposed for County Kildare

According to the application: "The proposal is to be contemporary in form." File Pic.

Ciarán Mather

A residential care home with a total of 105 bedrooms has been proposed for an area in South Kildare.

Planning permission documents show that the development, which was proposed by Coolmine Health Care, will consist of 105 bedroom residential care home, consisting of 2 storeys above a basement services level, at Dublin Road and N78, Gallowshill in Athy.

Consent is also being sought from Kildare County Council by Coolmine Health Care for the following provisions: new access and entrance from Dublin Road with totem signage, new landscaping, 35 parking spaces including two disabled spaces and three EV spaces for staff and visitors and bicycle storage for visitors and staff.

According to the application: "The proposal is to be contemporary in form with flat roofs, brick, white render and coloured render panels."

New boundary walling, fencing and landscaping to perimeter of site, a foot path, cycle path and associated markings, merges and tactile paving pedestrian to Dublin Road, in addition to associated engineering works and site works, including foul treatment and surface water treatment, have also been proposed at the site.

The due date is listed as September 1 last, while the submission-by date is listed as October 5 and the due date is listed as October 26.

Coolmine Health Care was set up in 2012 and has an address at St Doolaghs House, Balgriffin on the Malahide Road in County Dublin, according to the capital market website vision-net.ie.

