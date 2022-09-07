Kildare gardaí investigating after house ransacked

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Kilmeague area last week.
The incident took place in Allen Manor residential area on August 31.
Two men broke into a home and ransacked the property.
Anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí.
