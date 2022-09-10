Search

10 Sept 2022

Kildare boxer Donovan raising funds for Cuan Mhuire in RTE's Ultimate Hell Week

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

10 Sept 2022 9:57 AM

Kildare boxer Eric Donovan is raising funds for the Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment facility when he takes part in RTE show, Ultimate Hell Week.
Donovan along with his fellow recruits is shown trying to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests on the programme which starts on September 7.

Trials of strength and stamina
Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night, the participants had to overcome cold water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.
Donovan said: “I was with a bunch of absolute legends.
“It was one of the toughest, craziest, most beautiful things I’ve ever done in my entire life.
“I think you're gonna love it, it's a must watch!”
A RTE spokesperson said: "Each participant has excelled in their chosen field but now their reputations are on the line, as they go way beyond their comfort zone, to face the biggest test of their lives, to attempt to pass a condensed version of Special Forces selection.
“Over six days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests.

Surviving
“Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.
“With each celebrity recruit representing a charity of their choice the stakes are high, the longer they can last in Hell, the more money they will raise for their worthy cause.”
Also taking part is Kildare-based actor Johnny Ward who starred as an infamous villain in RTE soap Fair City.
Johnny said: “I’m delighted to finally announce that I am taking part in Ultimate Hell Week.
“Hands down the toughest challenge of my life!”

