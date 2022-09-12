Irish Water works may result in supply disruption for numerous Kildare areas

File Pic: Dozens of areas could be affected.
Works by Irish Water, in association with Dublin City Council, may result in water supply disruption to a number of Kildare areas.
According to KFM radio station, the works are to facilitate essential maintenance on the 1600mm Ballymore to Saggart pipeline.
A list has been released that shows the areas which may suffer intermittent loss of supply or low pressure until Wednesday September 14 2022, at 6pm.
The areas that may be affected by the works is as follows:
Callum is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black North Face trousers.
Maynooth Cathal McCabe sends his strike clear as Celbridge Sam White tries to hook in the UPMC SHC semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.