Naas District Court told that Kildare man allegedly spied on showering woman

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 8. File Photo
A man was accused of spying on a woman while she showered, and also allegedly grabbed her.
The defendant, who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 8, is accused of going into the female changing room at a gym in Kildare on a date in 2021, in order to spy on a woman while she showered.
It is alleged that the woman spotted the man, who is in his 40s, staring at her from underneath the shower door.
It is also alleged that, at one point, he grabbed her ankle.
The accused's solicitor, Tim, Kennelly, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his client denies ever committing the offence.
Judge Zaidan granted bail for the defendant until a later court date.
