Kildare gardaí allege that they seized katana sword in scabbard from man's car

Naas District Court
Gardaí found a katana sword in a scabbard while searching a man’s car, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, September 8.
The allegation relates to Michael Cash, with an address listed as 2459 Conroy Park in Kilcullen.
Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob that the 36-year-old accused was initially arrested on August 12 last in relation to the alleged attempted theft of groceries at a supermarket.
However, gardaí claimed that when they conducted a follow-up search on Mr Cash’s car, they found a katana sword in a scabbard.
"We are more concerned about the (presence of the) sword rather than the stolen groceries," Sgt Jacob added.
The judge granted bail for the defendant until the case returns to court on December 1, in order to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
