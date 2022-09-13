This week's Leinster Leader is in shops today and online at www.leinsterleader.ie

The latest edition is out today!
The latest edition of the Leinster Leader is in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie!
- Kildare County Council says that it cannot allow a protected building in Naas town in order to redevelop Naas Shopping Centre;
- Green light for boutique hotel in Kildare;
- A historic house praises the assistance of Kildare County Council;
- Pub owners call for government to place a price cap on energy bills;
- Kildare Rose talks about her "peak life" experiences in Rose of Tralee contest;
- We talk to local business owners about anti social behaviour in one area of Newbridge.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader - available today!
Confey's James Gately & Towers Michael Joyce in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC Relegation final. Photo: Michael Anderson
Oliver and Frances Murphy pictured on their wedding day sixty years ago and on their diamond anniversary last week
File Pic: Applications are being sought as part of two grant rounds, with grants of up to €10,000 available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.