KILDARE: Over 30 new homes get green light in Sallins area

Sallins harbour
A development of 31 homes has been granted planning permission in Sallins.
The location is on a site between Sallins Wharf, Osberstown Drive and Sallins Pier.
The residential units will comprise of 12 apartments consisting of four three-bed, six two-bed and two one-bed.
Also in the designs are six duplex units.
The drawings include a total of 13 houses of three-bed and four-bed sizes.
A new driveway from Sallins Pier will be built as will a new pedestrian access from Osberstown Drive.
Planning documents also have provision for five bin stores and four sheltered bike storage structures.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €10m, according to Construction Information Services database.
