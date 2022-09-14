Search

14 Sept 2022

40 new residential dwellings proposed in South Kildare region, planning permission documents show

File pic: Harristown Developments Limited is seeking permission for the development.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

14 Sept 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

40 new residential dwellings have been proposed for a South Kildare region.

Documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that Harristown Developments Limited is seeking permission for the construction of 40 residential dwellings at Kilbeg, Kildangan in Monasterevin.

It follows after it was revealed that Belgrave Contracting Limited last month also sought consent from KCC to construct 40 residential dwellings at Kilbeg.

These proposed dwellings would comprise of four four-bed detached single storey dwellings (Type A3/A4), four four-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type A1/A2), 15 three-bed semi-detached/terrace two-storey dormer dwellings (Type B1/B2/B3), eight three-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type D1/D2), six two-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type C1/C2), two one-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type E1), and one one-bed detached single storey dwellings (Type E2).

A new vehicular entrance off the existing R417 road including provision of a new pedestrian path and all ancillary internal access for roads, infrastructure, landscaping and boundary treatments have also been proposed, in addition to permission for all associated site and development works and services.

The date received is listed as September 9 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 13 and November 3.

According to the business information website SoloCheck.ie, Harristown Developments Limited was set up in May of 2022.

The company has an address at The Courtyard, Woodsway in Clane.

