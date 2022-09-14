Search

14 Sept 2022

Kildare: Maynooth University launch new Business with Sports Science degree

Prof Ronan Farrell, Erin McLaughlin, Underrage Soccer International, Mary Kate Lynch, GAA Meath Senior All Ireland Winner and Prof Peter McNamara, Head of School of Business

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Sept 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Maynooth University has announced the launch of a new degree in Business with Sport Science – Bachelor Science/Bachelor Business Administration, starting in 2023.

Designed for students who would like to work in a diverse range of businesses in the area of sports, exercise and well-being, it will provide a unique opportunity to combine a full business degree with sport science. It will also offer students the opportunity to undertake a 12-month work placement in Ireland or abroad to significantly improve their employability upon graduation.

Admission to the degree will be managed through the University’s undergraduate CAO process - course code MH412.

The sports, exercise and well-being sector is one of the largest service industries in Ireland and globally. Many small to large enterprises are run by sports professionals in what is a rapidly growing sector with a strong demand for graduates.

Further information on the new degree on www.mu.ie/level8 

