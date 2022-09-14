Four-bed Kildare home on one acre for sale at auction with €170k guide price

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX.1
This detached four-bedroom home in Co Kildare is coming up at auction with a guide price of only €170,000.
The property is located in Cappinaragid - about 4km from Rathangan.
See 12 Photos of the four-bedroom home here.
A bidding deposit €4,500 is required for the BidX1 auction on this Friday and this amount is fully refundable if unsuccessful.
The home has gardens to the front and rear.
The property extends to approximately 182 sq. m (1,959 sq. ft) and is on a site area extending to 0.43 hectares (1.06 acres).
