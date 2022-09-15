Kildare Gardaí investigating after man walks into Naas shop and takes €150 of clothing

Garda Station lantern
Naas gardaí are investigating after a man took €150 worth of goods from a clothing shop.
The incident happened on Saturday, September 10 last at Monread Shopping Centre where there are over 25 retail outlets.
It's understood that a red coloured Toyota Corolla is part of garda inquiries.
Gardaí, who didn't identify the specific location of the theft, said:
"Gardaí are investigating a theft that occurred in a retail property in Naas on the 10th September 2022 at 4pm.
"A number of items were taken.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
