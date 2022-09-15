Kildare Gardaí patrolling train network arrest suspect after drug seizure

Gardaí and Irish Rail staff carrying out patrols (Photo: Kildare Garda Division)
Kildare Gardai carried out patrols on the rail service between Heuston Station to Waterford city this week.
During an operation on Wednesday, a person was detained after a small quantity of drugs was seized.
A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "This is part of our on-going operation to prevent anti-social behaviour and keep passengers safe.
"One person was detained following a small drugs seizure."
