The lights at Áras Cill Dara should be turned off after work

Áras Chill Dara
The lights at Áras Cill Dara in Naas should be turned off after work.
That’s according to a local councillor who points to the need to save energy as the reason.
Cllr Anne Breen wants Kildare County Council to “implement a plan to control and reduce the use of unnecessary lighting in the building after hours.”
Cllr Breen said this should happen in the evening and at night “in the interests of energy conservation, particularly in the light of the current energy crisis.”
