Search

17 Sept 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Former garda station to go under the hammer

Hybrid auction:

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Former garda station to go under the hammer

17 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

This is a fantastic opportunity to breathe new life into this large detached property which was previously a garda station and residence in Ballitore, County Kildare.

Approximately 53km southwest of Dublin and 11km east of Athy sits the quaint village of Ballitore.

It was first developed and founded as a Quaker settlement in the early 1700s, and retains many buildings of architectural note.

With a population of approximately 800 people, the village’s amenities include two pubs, a shop, a post office, a café, a chip shop and the Shaker Store.

On the outskirts of the village, off the R448, stands the former garda barracks and sergeant’s residence, which is no longer in use.

It is now for sale by hybrid-auction (online and in-person) through O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Limited in Naas.

The property comprises a detached five bed, two-storey building which retains some original features including fireplaces and cast-iron rainwater goods.

Storage

Last used in 2011/2012, the building extends to 175.33 sq. m. (1,887 sq. ft.) in total over ground and first floor levels. The property has a hipped slate roof in good condition, with a red-brick chimney stack.

There is also a storage shed to the rear.

The site measures a generous 0.26 hectares (0.64 acres) and is bounded by concrete walls to the front with both vehicular and pedestrian gates.

The property is serviced with mains water, mains sewage and has electricity and telephone connections. The property also benefits from an intruder alarm.

Although refurbishment and renovation are required, this property offers a fantastic opportunity for purchasers to convert it into a substantial family home or a variety of alternative uses (subject to planning permission).

We are advised that the property is exempt from stamp duty, which saves the new owner up to 7.5% on top of the price of the property.

Whilst this property is of historical interest, it not a protected structure.

The property will be up for auction at O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Limited in Naas on Wednesday, October 5. Interested parties can also bid online.

The property has a guide price of around €290,000.

For further information on this property, call 045 856 604

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media