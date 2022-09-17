Search

17 Sept 2022

KWWSPCA Update: Abandoned mum and pups back on track

KWWSPCA Update: Abandoned mum and pups back on track

ABOVE: Amazon and her pups when she was rescued four weeks ago

17 Sept 2022 2:05 PM

What a difference four weeks and proper care can make. This young pup was found recently late one night in a ditch in North Kildare with his mother and siblings.

They were all very hungry, dehydrated, suffering from mange and covered in fleas.

The KWWSPCA volunteer Animal Welfare Officer took them into her care and in just four weeks, the transformation is amazing.

Trouble, pictured here, is a new dog, as are his mother, Amazon and his sisters. Just a few weeks of care, affection, good food and veterinary assistance, and this young family is doing well.

Thank you to everyone who donated towards the care of this very special family. Amazon and one of the puppies have already been booked for homes.

Kitty Comfort

One of our volunteers has made these beautiful kitten hammocks from material that was donated to Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA Charity Shop in Newbridge. The kittens at our Shelter are loving them and spend many hours sleeping and relaxing in them.

They give the kittens a lovely place to chill out and they leave a lot of ground space in which the kittens can play.

The KWWSPCA has kittens available for rehoming. Please text 089 4588162, email kwwspcacatrehoming@gmail.com or look at the website, www.kwwspca.ie for more information.

Thank You

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Irish Dog Foods and Aldi Ireland Ltd for their very generous donation of a large quantity of dog treats. These very nutritious treats were distributed at the KWWSPCA Wag and Bone Show last Sunday and there were enough for ‘everyone in the audience’. This donation was very much appreciated.

Registered Charity Number: CHY 6280, General Helpline: 087 6887136, Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835, Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162, Animal Welfare Officer: 086 1751841, Charity Shop Noah’s Ark: 086 3413017, Email: kwwspca@gmail.com. Website: www.kwwspca.ie,

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media