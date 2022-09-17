KWWSPCA Update: Abandoned mum and pups back on track

What a difference four weeks and proper care can make. This young pup was found recently late one night in a ditch in North Kildare with his mother and siblings.

They were all very hungry, dehydrated, suffering from mange and covered in fleas.

The KWWSPCA volunteer Animal Welfare Officer took them into her care and in just four weeks, the transformation is amazing.

Trouble, pictured here, is a new dog, as are his mother, Amazon and his sisters. Just a few weeks of care, affection, good food and veterinary assistance, and this young family is doing well.

Thank you to everyone who donated towards the care of this very special family. Amazon and one of the puppies have already been booked for homes.

Kitty Comfort

One of our volunteers has made these beautiful kitten hammocks from material that was donated to Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA Charity Shop in Newbridge. The kittens at our Shelter are loving them and spend many hours sleeping and relaxing in them.

They give the kittens a lovely place to chill out and they leave a lot of ground space in which the kittens can play.

The KWWSPCA has kittens available for rehoming. Please text 089 4588162, email kwwspcacatrehoming@gmail.com or look at the website, www.kwwspca.ie for more information.

Thank You

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Irish Dog Foods and Aldi Ireland Ltd for their very generous donation of a large quantity of dog treats. These very nutritious treats were distributed at the KWWSPCA Wag and Bone Show last Sunday and there were enough for ‘everyone in the audience’. This donation was very much appreciated.

Registered Charity Number: CHY 6280, General Helpline: 087 6887136, Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835, Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162, Animal Welfare Officer: 086 1751841, Charity Shop Noah’s Ark: 086 3413017, Email: kwwspca@gmail.com. Website: www.kwwspca.ie,

