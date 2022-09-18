KILDARE GARDENING COLUMN:Hot garden trends for 2023 in the pipeline

The weather finally turned and I’m not going to lie, we were all just a little bit pleased on the nursery especially as most of the rain seemed to be during the night and boy did the rain come down.

It’s been such a dry summer and although it’s great for being in the garden, its not great for our field production and at this time of year our attention starts to turn to our fields.

Over the summer months we potter away, clipping, tidying up and keeping the fields as clean as possible, but at this time we start to plan for lifting and grading our field crops, and a little late season growth is always aided by some rain alongside warmer temperatures.

Designs

We have been completing lots of designs and builds over the last couple of weeks and although our design service is booked until the end of October for consultations and well into November for full designs, it’s now that we start to think about trends for the coming year.

We look at products including stone, pots, furniture, garden accessories as well as plants and trees, although to be honest the trends for plants and trees has been something we always work on up to three years in advance.

Stone products change every couple of years, and the products with a little more colour seem to be the most popular again for next year — a mix of classic stone colours with splashes of colour from tiles and warmer timber effect products to brighten up the feel of the garden base.

As with interiors, trends come and go and although neutrals are always in fashion and whites and off-whites are something you can’t go wrong with.

I do believe that over the next two years colour will be much more visible and tactile and textured. This is definitely something that we can see more and more of.

I am so over just greys and although there is always a place for it, and we are still continuing to design tables and coffee tables in a concrete grey finish and terraces in grey porcelain and granite, we are planning to team them with big punches of colour.

Bold colours

Our palette for 2023 is much more full on oranges, crystal blues and shades of raspberry pink.

This will continue into the tiles we use, the furniture cushions and even into the varieties of flowering plants that we have been growing already.

Oranges and yellows that have been less popular over the last ten years are going to make a real comeback into our gardens alongside the green backdrops and splashes rather than riots of colour.

Cannas are big for 2023 a plant that packs a big punch, Phormiums and Heucheras as well as Crocosmia and Geums just to name a few, but I will be putting my guide to 2023 trends for the garden together over the coming weeks.

I’ve been working on some new shapes of furniture too for next year, and that’s really exciting.

I am very lucky to have some of the most creative people I know as both friends and people I turn to when I need advice, or just clarification of the designs I am putting together before they launch.

I’ve been working with a couple of amazing women in other design spheres and look forward to sharing some of those with you too.

Exciting times

We have lots of new things to share with you over the coming weeks, its been a really exciting time for us. Ian and I are so very grateful for all the support we are given by our loyal customers and lots of family and friends in the projects we have been working on.

It’s been a hard slog but we are almost there and so fingers crossed I can share at least one of those with you next week.

Until then I better get my head down and get the finishing touches completed, have a great week and happy gardening, Jo x