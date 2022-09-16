Bus Eireann running buses to Ploughing Championships from Athy and Portarlington rail stations

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is encouraging those planning to attend the Ploughing Championships to leave their cars at home and take one of their special direct bus services from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy railway stations to Ratheniska instead.

Bus Éireann is running the special services on each day of the Ploughing Championships, from Tuesday, 20 September to Thursday, 22 September. When purchased in advance on the Expressway website, an adult return fare costs just €13 or €20 for a couple, a senior citizen return is €9, a child (under 16) return is €5 and a family return (two adults and two children) is just €30. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of travel, but availability is limited.

Services from Portlaoise railway station will depart from 7:10am each day, with the final return from Ratheniska at 18:30pm. Services from Portarlington Railway station will commence at 7.15am with a final return at 18:30pm and services from Athy Railway station will depart at 7.25pm, with a final return at 18:00pm. Journey times are as short as 15 minutes from Portlaoise and Portarlington and 30 minutes from Athy.

‘’We are happy to be offering those attending the Ploughing Championships an opportunity to leave their cars at home when travelling to Ratheniska,’’ said Alan Brennan, Senior Manager, Business Development at Bus Éireann. ‘’This year the Ploughing Championships celebrate their 67th anniversary as a key event in the Irish rural calendar. Bus Éireann, as Ireland’s national bus company and as a provider of bus services throughout rural Ireland is proud to play our part in bringing people to and from the Ploughing Championships on one of our special direct services from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy railway stations.’’

Taking the bus also means that passengers can arrive in comfort to the Ploughing Championships, without worrying about fuel costs or the hassle of parking. Bus transport is also an inherently more sustainable mode of travel than private cars because it emits up to one-fifth the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre.

Tickets are limited so passengers are encouraged to reserve their seats now on the Expressway website. To secure your tickets, click Book Tickets on the Expressway website, enter Portlaoise, Portarlington or Athy railway stations as your departure and Ratheniska as your destination and enter how many tickets you wish to purchase.

A full timetable of services can be found below, for more information visit expressway.ie