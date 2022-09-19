NOTICE: Playground in Newbridge, County Kildare, closed today

File photograph
The playground at Station Road in Newbridge will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022.
This is to facilitate the repair of rubber surfaces.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
Kildare County Council has said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
