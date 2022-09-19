Search

19 Sept 2022

LGBTQ+ online workshop to be held by library in Kildare

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

19 Sept 2022 5:10 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An online workshop revolving around LGBTQ+ related topics and issues will be held by a library in Kildare.

Newbridge Library will host The ABCs of LGBTQ+ later as part of the Sustainable Development Goals Week 2022.

It will be run by the LGBTQ+ awareness organisation ShoutOut.

Topics covered in the workshop will include:

  • An introduction to ShoutOut and our mission promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion through education.
  • A detailed overview of LGBTQ+ terminology and theory, including gender identity and sexual orientation.
  • Further explanation on trans, non-binary, and intersex identities.
  • Details on practicing gender neutral language.
  • Practical steps we can all take as allies.
  • A Q&A session.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 22 and will run from 7pm to 8pm.

Booking via Ticket Tailor.

