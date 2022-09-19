Search

20 Sept 2022

Kildare court told about alleged 'violent relationship'

ORDER APPLICATION

Kildare court told about alleged 'violent relationship'

Naas District Court was told about the alleged abuse on Thursday, September 15. File photo

Reporter:

Court reporter

19 Sept 2022 8:20 PM

Naas District Court was told of an alleged 'violent relationship' on Thursday, September 15.

The allegations were made by a woman seeking an emergency protection order from the court against her ex-partner.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that she shared a child with her ex-partner, and alleged that he caused criminal damage to her home, as well as to her mother’s home.

The woman also claimed that he had shown up to her home on at least ten separate occasions, despite being warned not to do so.

When the judge asked her if she went to gardaí about these incidents, she replied that she did.

Kildare experts rescue injured swan from Dublin street

Kildare GAA: Naas come through stern test to book SFC final spot

Two brilliant strikes from Darragh Kirwan decisive

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said that while he 'accepts that there are issues there' (referring to the relationship), he felt that she did not meet the threshold for a safety order.

He added that he felt her statement that she handed in was 'too vague'.

"All it says here is that he (her ex-partner) is 'displaying erratic behaviour and is being violent,'" he said.

However, Judge Zaidan told the woman that she could still apply for a safety order, and also appointed a solicitor to aid her with her application.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media