Kildare court told about alleged 'violent relationship'

Naas District Court was told of an alleged 'violent relationship' on Thursday, September 15.

The allegations were made by a woman seeking an emergency protection order from the court against her ex-partner.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that she shared a child with her ex-partner, and alleged that he caused criminal damage to her home, as well as to her mother’s home.

The woman also claimed that he had shown up to her home on at least ten separate occasions, despite being warned not to do so.

When the judge asked her if she went to gardaí about these incidents, she replied that she did.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said that while he 'accepts that there are issues there' (referring to the relationship), he felt that she did not meet the threshold for a safety order.

He added that he felt her statement that she handed in was 'too vague'.

"All it says here is that he (her ex-partner) is 'displaying erratic behaviour and is being violent,'" he said.

However, Judge Zaidan told the woman that she could still apply for a safety order, and also appointed a solicitor to aid her with her application.