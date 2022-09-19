MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seeking the public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of 16-year-old from Wexford

Jim Bob McDonagh is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build. When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black t-shirt and a black gilet jacket.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh who is missing from his home in Wexford town since Thursday, September 15, 2022.
He was last seen at 5pm on Thursday afternoon.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Jim Bob is known to frequent the Santry area in Dublin.
Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
