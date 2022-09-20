NOTICE: Playground in Sallins closed today, Kildare County Council announces

Sallins playground. Pic: Kildare County Council
The playground in Sallins will be closed today, Tuesday, September 20, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
This is to facilitate the repair of rubber surfaces.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
KCC said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Dawn is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. She has straight long blond hair and blue eyes.
The councillor said he learned of the improvements to the Dart+ service through a Parliamentary Question submitted by his party colleague.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.