MISSING TEENAGER: Gardaí renew appeal to the public for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 13-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Reece Thornton, who is missing from Clonsilla, Dublin 15 since September 9, 2022.
Reece is known to frequent Drogheda and Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
