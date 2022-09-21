Man refused to provide sample to Kildare gardaí following incident in Newbridge

Naas Courthouse. File photograph
A man received a four-year driving disqualification on Thursday, September 15, for refusing to provide a sample of his breath, blood or urine to gardaí.
Richard O' Brien, with an address listed as 15 Oakpark, Newcastle West in County Limerick, was found guilty of driving with no insurance on the Main Street of Newbridge on March 11 last.
When the 60-year-old defendant was arrested and brought down to the local garda station and asked to provide a sample of his breath, blood or urine to test for alcohol, he failed to comply with gardaí's orders.
His legal team told the court Mr O' Brien was apologetic over the incident.
After hearing the defence's argument, Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a mandatory ban of four years on the defendant.
