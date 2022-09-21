Council to ask departing Ulster Bank to help maintain ATMs in Newbridge and Kildare areas

The Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District is to write to Ulster Bank - which is leaving the Irish market - to work towards maintaining ATMs within the local area.

Cllr Mark Stafford tabled a motion requesting that the 24 hour cash machines - one of which is located in Rathangan - be transferred to other providers to enable a continuity of the service to the public.

Cllrs agreed at their September meeting held in Naas on September 21 that a letter will be sent on the issue to Ulster Bank.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Suzanne Doyle agreed that 24-hour ATMs are a very important service in towns and villages.

Ulster Bank began writing to its customers in April informing them that they have six months to change account provider before their account will be closed.

KBC is also leaving Ireland and the exit of both banks from the Irish market will mean that over 570,000 accounts will need to be switched to different financial institutions.