22 Sept 2022

New pop up store to open at Kildare Village

Niamh O'Donoghue

22 Sept 2022 11:38 AM

Kilkenny Design, is back at Kildare Village for a second year with its Christmas pop-up boutique from tomorrow, Friday September 23 to January 2023.  

Christmas by Kilkenny Design is a dedicated Christmas boutique and will provide a magical festive experience for shoppers. Featuring a beautiful range of exclusive gift selections, Irish designed and made gifts, and premium traditional Christmas decorations, people can browse through a collection of baubles, luxurious garlands and wreaths as well as candles and unique ornaments.

Building on the success of last year, the new pop up boutique will be bigger and better, showcasing the Irish retailer’s diverse range of premium gifts from art and homeware to accessories and Irish wellness, making it the perfect destination for gift inspiration and for gifting Irish this Christmas. It will feature well-known brands, Irish craft makers and designers including Max Benjamin, Voya, McNutt, Simone Walsh, Jando, Caulfield Boards, Juvi, and Human + Kind, to name a few.

Michelle O’Gorman, Head of Retail at Kilkenny Group said, “This exclusive pop-up store is the perfect way to get Irish consumers in the spirit of Christmas as they browse through our gorgeous ranges of exclusive, premium Christmas decorations and our amazing gifting solutions from a diverse range of premium Irish brands.  Christmas by Kilkenny Design is certainly bringing something very unique and festive to the Kildare Village shopping experience.“

With the announcement of the new boutique opening, Kilkenny Design will create an additional 18 jobs in the months ahead.

To coincide with the launch, Kilkenny Design will host a series of ‘Meet the Maker’ events at Kildare Village where consumers can get up close and personal with the people behind the brands. Jando, Caulfield Boards and Juvi Jewellery are just some of the highlights from the series. You can book your front row seat at www.kilkennyshop.com/kildare- village

Christmas by Kilkenny at Kildare Village will open 9am-7pm Monday-Wednesday and Saturday & Sunday and 9am-8pm Thursday & Friday, in line with the Village opening hours.

