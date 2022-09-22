Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 22

The death has occurred of Michelle Murphy

Glen Easton Lodge, Leixlip, Kildare



Murphy, Michelle, Glen Easton Lodge, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, September 20th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving mother Rosaleen, adored "Princess" of the recently deceased Michael, sadly missed by Ann, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and her best buddy Boss.

Rest In Peace

Those attending Michelle's Funeral are asked to kindly wear bright and colourful clothing

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (W23V99E) on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at approx 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Michelle to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association by clicking on the following link : https://imnda.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Kevin HIGGINS

Kill, Kildare



Higgins (Kill) – September 20, 2022, (peacefully), at home, Kevin, father of Dean, Shane and Aaron. Pre-deceased by his father Brendan; Sadly missed by his sons and their mother Sinéad, mother Theresa, brothers Ben, Darren and William, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Margaret, daughter-in-law Rebecca, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Eileen Lennon (née Ní Loingsigh)

Leixlip, Kildare / West Cork, Cork



Lennon (née Ní Loingsigh), Eileen, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Lyrenageeha, West Cork. September 19th 2022, peacefully in her 102nd year at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Myles, pre-deceased by her son-in-law Liam and great-granddaughters Aoife and ELodie, deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 1pm, followed by removal at approx. 6:30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 7pm Evening Prayers. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 12 noon, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section.

The Evening Prayers on Thursday at 7pm and the Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

