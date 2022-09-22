Kildare Gardaí investigating theft from business in Clane area

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a theft in Clane on Thursday, September 15.
A quantity of metal was taken from a premises in the town at 4.20am on the date in question.
CCTV showed a white Isuzu pick-up vehicle seen in the area at the time.
Anybody with information is asked to contact garda stations in Clane or Naas.
