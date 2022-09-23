KILDARE: Plans revealed for new fire station

FILE PHOTO
A Part 8 planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council this week for the construction of a new fire station at Mullen Park / Griffin Rath Road, off Straffan Road, Maynooth.
The proposed development will include:
- A single storey fire station building with three bays
- A training tower
- Signage
- Landscaping
- Parking
- An entrance off the Griffin Rath Road
Submissions or observations in relation to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated, can be made until November 4.
Submissions or observations may also be made in writing on or before 4pm on November 4 to: Chief Fire Officer, Newbridge Fire Station, Newbridge Industrial Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. W12 PW70.
Submissions should be clearly marked “Maynooth Fire Station - Planning Submission - Planning Reference No. P82022.13”.
