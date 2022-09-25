KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Substantial five bed Ballymore Eustace residence

Piper’s Lodge is a substantial five bedroom detached residence set back from the road amid approximately 3.3 acres.

Approached through a stone recessed entrance with automatic gates to a sweeping tree lined tarmacadam avenue leading up to the house with a gravel forecourt and large detached garage, this home is enclosed by mature trees and hedges, providing a secluded haven of peace and tranquility.

Built in 1986 extending to 3,530 sq.ft. (328 sq.m.) of spacious light filled family accommodation presented in excellent condition throughout with oil fired central heating, cream fitted kitchen with granite worktops, hardwood double glazed windows and sunroom to rear.

Situated in an excellent sought after location only two kilometres from the picturesque village of Ballymore Eustace, the village has the benefit of pubs, restaurant, church, school, shops and the No. 65 Bus Route to the city. The surrounding towns include Naas (12 km) and Blessington (10 km) offering a wide variety of amenities closeby.

The property is only half an hour from the M50 via the N81, an ideal commuter destination for afamily looking to re-locate to a nice country setting.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, guest w.c. and family room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there is a spacious gallery landing with five bedrooms, dressing room, two ensuites and family bathroom.

A feature of the property is its mature landscaped gardens with lawns, hedges, trees, shrubs, paved patio area and a separate detached garage to the side of the house containing 437 sq.ft. (c. 40 sq.m.) with electricity and lofted.

There is also a separate paddock to the rear with independent access.

This is an ideal family home in a nice quiet country setting but yet easily accessible to the sought after village of Ballymore Eustace and half an hour from the city. The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €750,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.