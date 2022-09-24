PROPERTY WATCH: Palladian beauty exudes charm and class in Carlow

Coonan Property are honoured to present Sherwood Park House to the market.

Nestled in the County Carlow countryside, Sherwood Park House is a period property that sits on ninety acres and brings timeless elegance to the market.

This historical residence was built in c. 1750 by Arthur Baillie, a Kildare man and son of renowned Robert Baillie, whose tapestries depicting the Battle of the Boyne and Siege of Derry have hung in Parliament House in Dublin’s College Green for centuries.

He was also the brother of William Baillie, an engraver considered one of the most accomplished of his time.

Ingenuity, creativity, and good taste ran in the Baillie family, and nobody could disagree once they cross the threshold of Sherwood Park House.

The dwelling is a detached five bay two storey over basement property with a host of original features to complement its history.

There are sash windows, coigns and cornices, extra high ceilings and cast-iron hearths to be found throughout.

Accommodation includes five bedrooms, a splendid drawing room, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen, to name a few. As soon as you walk into this fantastic home the feature staircase will command your attention.

Furthermore the feature windows on the first-floor landing will offer phenomenal views over the countryside.

The rooms are extra-large and luxurious and this home exudes a warmth that goes beyond décor and furnishings and belies its stone clad exterior.

The basement is divided into five separate rooms with flagstones and a fireplace.

This classical beauty is approached via a tree lined gravel drive and proudly sits in all its Palladian glory.

Outside the property there is a beautiful mature garden with lawn. There is also a separate entrance to the yard and lands, off of which there is a walled in garden, which frames the paddock fronting the road and yard access.

There are two yards to the rear with various outhouses, a derelict cottage nestled within the woodland and top-quality lands laid out mainly in tillage and grass. The lands are split by a public road and benefit from extensive road frontage of over 1km.

The location of Sherwood Park House is idyllic. The home and its ninety acres expand across a rural area in the townland of Kilbride. Carlow town is 23km away but the nearby village of Ballon is a short distance from the property. Ballon is a welcoming village with a real sense of community at its core. There is a shop, a primary school, pub, hotel, and sports clubs all on hand. It is serviced well by bus routes to Dublin City and many other towns.

Travelling by road from Kilbride is also easy given its good positioning on the N80 and close proximity to the M9 Motorway.

Sherwood Park House will be sold by Public Auction on October 20 at 3pm in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow and is available in the following lots:

Lot 1Period residence, yard on approx. 16 acres (6.5 ha) – excess €800,000

Lot 2 Approx. 74 acres with derelict cottage (29.9 ha) – excess €1,150,000

Lot 3The Entire – excess €1,950,000

We suspect that this phenomenal listing will have everybody up to ninety, so don’t miss out on your chance to own a piece of The Dolmen County.

For further information please contact Will Coonan of Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email: willc@coonan.com