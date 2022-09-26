In the Garden with Jo

Today while mindlessly scrolling through my news feed which includes lots of international garden designers, builders/growers mixed with a splattering of home and garden influencers an image hit me.

It was nothing special and had probably been reproduced so many times before. It read “Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion.”

It stopped me in my tracks as I realised how lucky myself and Ian are. We have a real love for what we do, we love growing, we love designing and we love creating beautiful gardens and without getting all sentimental, which I really very rarely do, we are able to do that together and usually do so very harmoniously.

So now I can refer to what I do as a passion and this passion has kept me exceptionally busy this last week.

We have both been working exceptionally hard to finish a really exciting key turning point in our business this last few weeks.

It has taken a huge amount of time and effort, but we are almost there, and the hard work on getting set up has been completed.

Now the last stages of our UK nursery have been completed and the final piece of the jigsaw is with the web developers before we launch Caragh Nurseries UK in the next two weeks.

Our nursery is based in the West Midlands — a central position within England to service initially the six to seven counties around the Staffordshire/Birmingham area, up to Cheshire and down to the lower Midlands for the first year, but increasing that delivery area to include all of England by 2024.

The nursery is all set up and ready on the ground and the delivery vehicles are ready too.

Now the final stage is with our fantastic web developers, 2Cubed in Wexford. They are charged with completing the web launch, which will be our shop window for all the same trees, hedging and plants that we offer in Ireland. Now they will be available to our customers in the UK.

We will also be offering delivery and planting too. Our pots will also be offered to our clients in England and building up to offer Finn & Elder furniture next Summer too.

One thing we won’t be offering initially is the design service, as our team in Ireland are busy enough at this stage. It's been a lot of hard work, but the feeling of achievement is huge and we are looking forward to the official launch.

Whilst the hard work has been undertaken, the rest of the team have been doing what they do best and creating beautiful gardens, here in Ireland.

Our last large project this last week was in our own nursery.

Part one involved the addition of a new storage shed for our pots and furniture for the increase in stock for 2023.

Our team have been completing the area, and installing all the stock items in a orderly manner, making things much easier to locate, and in turn decreasing the time delays for the dispatch team. This process has made considerably more space for the new additions, not only furniture designs for next year, but another new range of pots too.

Part two was increasing and updating the espaliered and pleached trees display area.

So a busy week, not much standing still, but lots of interesting projects. We are just ready to start another couple and we have some designs coming off the printer today to show another client so exciting times and we’ll be sharing our launch celebrations that will include lots of competitions, giveaways and discounts.

Make sure that you are receiving our newsletter if you want to be one of the first to receive these on our website carghnurseries.ie alongside lots of our gardening tips and tricks and lots of advice too.