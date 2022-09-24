Sallins hair salon celebrates five years in business

The team at Cabello Hair Salon
Cabello hair studio in Sallins is currently celebrating 5 years in business.
Emma Bell and Nicola Igoe threw a party in the busy salon, at the Waterways, on Sunday for their staff, family and friends.
The girls went on to attend the Irish hair and beauty awards that evening, where they won the award for “salon of the year” in mid Leinster.
The salon owners, Emma Bell and Nicola Igoe are joined by staff members, Holly Cullen, Kayala Broughall, Norah Casey, Emma Jane Moore and Emma O’Keeffe.
The girls would like to thank all of their wonderful clients, family and friends for all their support over the past 5 years.
Recruiting
Cabello Hair Studio are looking for a full and part time stylist, please send your cv to emmaocon@outlook.com or call into the salon.
