Italian travel agents exploring Kildare this week

Representatives of a major Italian tour operator, Francorosso, together with 20 of its top-producing travel agents from Milan and Rome, have been exploring Co Kildare and Ireland this week. The group are here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the travel agents’ visit is to familiarise them with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland, when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included the Irish National Stud & Gardens.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “We are delighted to invite this group of Italian travel agents to explore Kildare and elsewhere around Ireland this week. There really is no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2023 and beyond.

“Italy is an important market for tourism to Ireland and fact-finding visits like this are a key element of the work that Tourism Ireland undertakes with the important travel trade in Italy.”