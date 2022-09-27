Search

27 Sept 2022

KILDARE: Work on new student centre at Maynooth University is stopped due to cost issues

€660,000 funding for Maynooth University

Maynooth University

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:37 AM

Maynooth University has  announced that construction of a new Student Centre project has been terminated, following a decision by the University’s Governing Authority.

 The Student Centre, previously scheduled for completion in July 2023, aimed to serve as a hub for Maynooth Students Union, and a focal point for student activities, a workspace for students engaged in clubs and societies, cultural, educational and recreational events and other activities.

However a statement from the University added: "The project has been adversely impacted by rapidly escalating costs, linked to technical construction issues as well as hyperinflation.

"The University shares the disappointment of our students. MU, working in partnership with Maynooth Students’ Union (MSU), remains committed to providing students with additional spaces for informal learning and gathering that are so important for a vibrant campus experience.

"In the weeks and months ahead, the University will be providing significant additional social spaces, meeting pods, and seating, furniture and other infrastructure in buildings across the Maynooth University campus.

 

"The University is fully committed to meeting the needs of students and will continue to work with MSU to progress a longer-term vision for student facilities."

 

