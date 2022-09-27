Search

27 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to young man who died in tragic M7 incident near Naas on Saturday morning

Tributes paid to young Kilkenny man 'truly loved by all'

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Sept 2022 12:01 PM

Heartfelt and emotional tributes are being paid to young Kilkenny man Brendan Fitzpatrick (24) following his sudden and tragic passing over the weekend.

The young man died following a collision on the M7 between Junction 10 and Junction 11 near Naas around 4am on Saturday morning. 

The Thomastown native was a very active member of his local community and especially the local Thomastown Paddlers Canoe Club.

"All in Thomastown Paddlers are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of club member Brendan Fitzpatrick," a statement from the club reads.

Thomastown Paddlers described Brendan as a person who 'exuded kindness and determination' and stated that he 'was truly loved by all'. 

"Our thoughts and prayers with Fiona (club secretary for years), Eamon, sister Eimear and all his family," they added.

Many clubmates, friends and acquaintances have also paid their own personal tributes to Brendan, describing him as 'a lovely lad on and off the water', 'a pleasant young fella always willing to help out' and an 'absolute gentleman'.

Thomastown Parish Priest Fr Daniel Bollard acknowledged the shock felt in the local community following the news and stated that thoughts and prayers are currently with the family.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later. House private please.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have any information or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision on the M7 (J11-J10) shortly after 4am last Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Local News

