Kildare Gardaí searching for JCB taken from site

File Photo of a JCB teleporter (Picture: JCB.com)
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a JCB telescopic teleporter from a site in Celbridge.
The incident took place in the Oldtown Mill area on September 20 last.
The large yellow teleporter was placed onto a low-loader vehicle and driven away.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Celbridge Gardaí.
