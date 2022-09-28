Kildare Co Council awards contract for building machinery yard and regional salt barn

ABOVE: (Standing l-r) Evelyn Wright, Pamela Pender, Jason Moore, and Stephen Deegan of Kildare Co. Co.; Morgan Kilgallen, Kilgallen & Partners, Consultant Engineers; Triona Casey and Darragh Conlan, Kildare Co Co.

(Seated l-r) Naas Municipal District Mayor, Cllr. Evie Sammon, CE Sonya Kavanagh; Niall McElwaine, Director, Clonmel Enterprises, Main Contractors; and Eoin Mallon, Managing Director, Maha Ireland.

Kildare County Council has confirmed that the main building works contract for the Kildare County Council Machinery Yard & Regional Salt Barn has been awarded to Clonmel Enterprises Limited.

Kildare County Council also confirmed that the contract for the supply and installation of workshop lift equipment has been awarded to MAHA Ireland Limited. The successful contractors have been appointed following an extensive tender process and recent confirmation of part funding for the project by the Department of Transport.

The project, upon completion will include a workshop, office buildings and several ancillary elements that will replace the existing Machinery Yard in Newbridge and will serve as the new hub for the services and associated operations that are currently undertaken by Kildare County Council.

The project also includes the construction of a new Regional Salt Barn, which will provide storage for approximately 23,000 tonnes of salt for use by Kildare County Council and several other local authorities in the region as part of winter maintenance operations. The storage and distribution of the salt will be operated by Kildare County Council on behalf of the Department of Transport.

Welcoming the announcement, Sonya Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council said; “This is a significant project for Kildare County Council and for the future long-term delivery of winter maintenance operations as well as machinery maintenance and service operations across the county.”

“With these contracts now in place we are keen to see them come to fruition. Delivering on important projects such as this is an important part of our commitment to service delivery in Kildare.”

Niall McElwaine, Contracts Director, Clonmel Enterprises Limited added; “We are proud to have been awarded the Contract and look forward to working in partnership with Kildare County Council and the project team to deliver the essential, modern facilities for them, and their Operations’ and Maintenance Teams.”

Eoin Mallon, Managing Director, Maha Ireland Limited added, “We are delighted to be part of such an important project for Kildare County Council and look forward to working with the construction team to deliver a successful fitout of the new workshop.”

It is expected that works will commence onsite in the next number of weeks.