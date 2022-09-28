Search

28 Sept 2022

Kildare school to give send-off to pupil accepted for life-changing surgery in US

Bobby Smith

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Sept 2022 3:21 PM

Rathmore National School in Eadestown is to give a send-off to a "true hero" in the school called Bobby Smith.

Bobby is a seven year old boy that was born with suspected diaplegia cerebral palsy. He is currently unable to walk unaided and uses a walker or wheelchair for mobility.

However Bobby has now been accepted to St Louis Children's Hospital in the U.S for life changing SDR surgery.

Bobby and his family have been fundraising for this operation in America that will be life changing for him. They have fundraised over €143,000 of their €150,000 goal and are almost there.

Teacher Cian Bolton said: "In the school we are going to do a huge fun send off for him on October 28th at 10.45am. We are making banners, posters, performances amongst other things and hoping to have some special visitors also.

"We have called the day ‘Bobbys Bananarama” and as Bobby is our hero we are all dressing up as our favourite hero’s for the day." 

Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) is an operation used to reduce spasticity (muscle stiffness) in some children with Cerebral Palsy.

Spasticity has an impact on motor function and quality of life. It can affect gait, cause pain and contribute to muscle contractures which can lead to deformities.

Nerve fibres running from the muscles to the spinal cord play a major role in maintaining the typical muscle stiffness seen in spasticity. SDR is a surgical procedure performed on these spinal nerve fibres to reduce levels of spasticity in the legs.

SDR is currently not available in Ireland therefore America is the best place to go in order to give Bobby every opportunity to walk unaided in the future.

 

 

