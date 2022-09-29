BREAKING Armed gardaí stop van on M7 and find stolen goods: Suspect at Kildare Garda Station

A suspected stolen quad vehicle found in the van (Photo: Laois Gardaí)
Three men in their 30s were arrested by gardaí on the M7 last night.
Portlaoise Detective Unit intercepted the vehicle on the motorway at Ballydavis, Portlaoise between Junction 17 and 16 eastbound after a van was signalled to stop by members of the Armed Support Unit.
Gardaí said a large amount of stolen property was recovered that included a quad, a chain saw, a strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer was being towed which are also suspected to have been stolen.
The owner has been identified for all property recovered.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Three males in their 30s were arrested at scene.
"All three were brought to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations where they were detained as per Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984; they continue to be questioned.
"This operation was run under the Winter Phase of Operation Thor."
