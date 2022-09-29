KILDARE: Cash and jewellery taken from home in afternoon burglary

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Naas town on Friday, September 23 last.
A small quantity of cash and jewellery was taken in the incident which happened between 2pm and 3pm in the Piper’s Hill area.
A small glass panel was broken in a back door to gain entry.
Naas Gardaí have appealed for information and particularly if anybody noticed any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
