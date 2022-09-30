Search

30 Sept 2022

Gardaí warn Kildare householders to secure their tanks of home heating oil

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:13 PM

Gardaí have warned householders to ensure their home heating tanks are secured to guard against theft. 

Now that the evenings are getting shorter and colder, many of us are buying home heating oil.

With the huge price increase over this time last year these items will be more attractive than ever to thieves.

There are a number of products available which can help protect your tank and make it more difficult to steal.

The difficulty with just putting a lock on the tank is that the thieves will simply drill a hole in the tank to steal the oil.

The Crime Prevention Page on Meath Garda Division page on Facebook has given Tips to Protect Against Home Heating Oil Theft

• Check oil levels frequently.
• Attach tank locks.
• Install lockable access gates.
• Install a tank alarm system, which warns if the oil level drops suddenly.
• Increase Security lighting around the home particularly to the rear and sides.
• Keep your tank hidden if possible and if this is not possible, have plants, shrubs or lockable fencing around your tank, including over the top.
• Be vigilant following a delivery, some thieves may return to steal replacement oil following the initial theft.
• Consider installing CCTV. Placing a highly visible camera on your property may act as a deterrent to thieves.
• Look out for your neighbours and report all suspicious activity to Gardaí.

