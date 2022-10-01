LATEST: See who is in the running for the County Kildare Chamber Business Awards

The finalists for this year’s County Kildare Chamber Business Awards, powered by Eirgrid, have been announced, with over 170 businesses battling it out in 13 categories, ranging Employee of the Year, Excellence in Communication, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, to new categories like Net Zero Achievement and Excellence in the Community.

Now in their eight year, the prestigious event which is organised by County Kildare Chamber with Eirgrid as Principal Sponsor, is widely seen as the benchmark for business success in the County.

CEO Allan Shine said: “We have received a record number of entries this year and I know it has been a real challenge for our judges to whittle down so many quality applications to the shortlist. We have incredible businesses across the county and these awards are here to celebrate them all.

“Our shortlist is made up of businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all parts of Kildare, reflecting the diversity of our county’s economy. The finalists are an amazing showcase of the strength of Kildare’s business community.

“The 2022 County Kildare Chamber Business Awards will be a great opportunity to celebrate the outstanding successes and resilience of Kildare business. We are now looking forward to the next stage of the judging process with the overall winners to be announced at the Gala Awards evening. This year the event will be held on the 24th November in the Killashee Hotel when we will gather together to recognise and reward the best in Kildare business”.

The County Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2022

Excellence in Communications sponsored by Eirgrid

Big Picture Communications

Intel

Punchestown

Queally Group

Net Zero Achievement sponsored by Maynooth University

Gannon Office Solutions

Intel

Schneider Electric

T&I Fitouts

International Trade sponsored by Grant Thornton

Equine MediRecord

K Club

VEI Global

Excellence in the Community sponsored by Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

Glenveagh Homes

K Club

Manguard Plus

Maynooth University

Sustainable Development sponsored by AIB

Barretstown

Clanard Court Hotel

Gannon Office Solutions

Green Generation

Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Permanent tsb

Killashee Hotel

Queally Group

T&I Fitouts

Zinon IT Solutions

Innovation in Business sponsored by KPMG

Dooley Cummins Architects & Engineers

Graphedia

PsycReality

Terra Nutritech

Employee of the Year sponsored by Ladytown Business Park

Barretstown – John Mitchell

Killashee Hotel – Lisa Kelly

Manguard Plus – Garry Bergin

Zinon IT Solutions – Caroline Nolan

Best Emerging Business sponsored by LEO Kildare

Babogue

FACE Credit Consultancy Ltd.

Loading & Lifting Solutions Ltd.

RGN Electrical and Communications Ltd.

Best Performing SME of the Year sponsored by O’Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants

Barretstown

Clark

Terra Nutritech

T&I Fitouts

Best Performing Large Business of the Year sponsored by Gannon Office Solutions

ALDI

Crystal Air

Irish Dog Foods

Manguard Plus

Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by BP Communications

CarveOn

Elevate Marketing

Graphedia

Kilkea Castle

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion sponsored by Colourtrend

Dooley Cummins Architects & Engineers

Irish Dog Foods

Osborne