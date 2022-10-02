KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Newbridge five-bed home in much sought after estate

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are delighted to present new to the market Greenview, The Great Southern, Newbridge.

A beautiful, spacious and well-presented five bedroom detached property, it is set on a large end of corner site in a quiet cul-de-sac of the much coveted The Great Southern development.

This property comes to market in show house condition with accommodation comprising of an entrance hall, family sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest wc, five bedrooms with master en-suite and main family bathroom.

The property boasts an extensive rear garden with a bespoke feature decking area, dual heating, alarm system, large driveway, maintenance free exterior and much more.

The Great Southern is a family friendly estate conveniently located within walking distance of Newbridge town centre and all its facilities and within close proximity to Church and Newbridge College.

Commuters are well catered for with various bus services, M7 Motorway access and only a short walk to the train station offering a regular commuter service.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended.

The dimensions are as follows:

Entrance Hall: (3.65m x 3.05m) Bright spacious entrance hall, solid wooden floor, carpet on stairs, under stairs storage, coving, blinds, light fitting.

Sitting Room: (4.30m x 5.80m). Solid wooden floor, feature solid wood fireplace with cast iron surround, bay window, bespoke ornate coving, blinds.

Kitchen/Dining Room: (4.30m x 8.00m) Open plan kitchen/dining room, ceramic tiled flooring, high quality fitted kitchen with ample storage, feature breakfast island with inserted sink, Belling Range cooker, integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, tiled splashback, recessed lighting, coving, double doors leading onto feature decking area/rear garden.

Utility Room: (3.05m x 2.00m) Ceramic tiled flooring, fitted units with ample storage, washing machine, pedestrian back door.

Guest WC: WHB, WC

Landing: (2.15m x 3.65m) Carpet, hot press, coving, light fitting.

Bedroom 1: (3.65m x 3.75m) Master bedroom, solid wooden floor, double slide robes with feature mirror, bay window, coving, blinds, light fitting.

En-suite: Newly renovated, part-tiled, WHB, WC, shower cubicle with rain shower head, blinds, light fitting.

Bedroom 2: (3.35m x 3.35m) Double bedroom, solid wooden floor, coving, blinds, light fitting.

Bedroom 3: (3.05m x 3.35m) Double bedroom, solid wooden floor, attic access, coving, blinds, light fitting.

Bedroom 4: (3.35m x 2.45m) Solid wooden floor, coving, blinds, light fitting.

Bedroom 5 (Downstairs): (3.05m x 4.90m) Double bedroom, carpet, coving, blinds, light fitting, the room can be used as a family room or office/study.

Family Bathroom: ( 3.05m x 2.45m) Fully tiled, WHB vanity unit, WC, large feature Jacuzzi corner bath with electric shower & glass door, coving, light fitting.

Additional features include double glazed windows, dual heating (oil and solid fuel), fully alarmed, newly fitted bespoke raised decking area to rear, extensive rear garden with mature lawn, trees and shrubs, walled in/fenced in rear garden, Barna shed, outdoor lighting, outdoor water point, arch feature at front entrance, double side gated entrance, tarmac driveway with ample parking, cobble lock front entrance area, wall in front garden with cast iron feature , cast iron entrance gates and quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Call 045 449688 for further information.