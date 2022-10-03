Kildare court told that man refused blood test as he was ‘afraid of needles’

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 22. File Photograph
A barrister told Naas District Court on Thursday, September 22, that her client refused to provide a sample of his blood to gardaí as he has a fear of needles.
Aisling Murphy made the comments to Judge Desmond Zaidan while defending her client Dylan Maughan, with an address listed as 7 St Killian's Park, Clondalkin in Dublin.
The 21-year-old appeared via video link as he is currently serving a custodial sentence on other matters.
It was heard that on June 15, 2019, gardaí observed the defendant driving at 270kmph on the M7 near Blackhall in Kildare.
When gardaí initially stopped Mr Maughan, he failed to comply with a blood test.
Ms Murphy said that her client was very apologetic and stressed that her client has a genuine fear of needles.
'CO-OPERATIVE'
She added that he was co-operative with a follow-up breath test, which a garda in the courtroom backed up.
Judge Zaidan imposed a mandatory four-year driving ban on Mr Maughan, and imposed two four-month sentences on the defendant for two counts of dangerous driving.
The draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying groups will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player this Sunday, October 9, from 11am. PIC: Sportsfile
The REA said that between July to September, three-bed semis commanded average prices of €390,000 in Maynooth, €380,000 in Celbridge, €365,000 in Naas and €310,000 in Newbridge.
With sea swimming and the use of our beaches increasingly popular all year-round, it’s a timely reminder that our flushing behaviour has a direct impact on the environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.