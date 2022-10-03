Man who stole groceries in Newbridge, Kildare jailed

The case was heard in Naas
A man was jailed by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, September 22, for stealing groceries.
Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed the sentence on Cristian Bere, with an address listed as 37 The Swift, Tassagard Green, Saggart, Dublin.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing €215.20 worth of groceries from Dunnes Stores in Newbridge on July 17 last.
His solicitor, Brian Larkin told the judge that Mr Bere was apologetic and was desperate at the time.
However, Judge Zaidan remarked: "If someone wants to start a new life in Ireland, they are welcome, but they’re not welcome if they want to come here to steal."
He imposed a custodial sentence of nine months on Mr Bere for the offence.
